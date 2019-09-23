Friday's school climate strike protests were a spectacle impossible to ignore. Millions of furious children gathered in town squares around the world, to make clear they’ve had a gutful of inaction on an issue that will impact their futures long after the adults currently in charge are dead and buried. It’s no surprise they feel the need to shout about it.
Less expected is who stood with them.
