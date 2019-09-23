The Conversation's decision to bar climate denialists from commenting on articles is a critical step forward in the media fixing up the mess it has created over climate change.
Since the notorious Frank Luntz memo to Republican leaders in 2003 (the one that urged shifting from “global warming” to “climate change”), challenging the scientific consensus around anthropogenic climate change has been central to the fossil fuel industry’s campaigns.
