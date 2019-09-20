Monash University's student union recently made headlines for effectively excluding international students from elections. This incident is not an outlier.

(Image: Getty)

Last week, the student union of Monash University's Caulfield campus (MONSU) attracted nationwide attention after what looked like an attempt to exclude international students from its upcoming election. The union passed an electoral regulation requiring nominating candidates to be able to work 22 hours per week. This is two hours higher than the maximum weekly hours afforded to international students under student visas.

Condemnation was swift. The National Union of Students issued an emphatic denunciation of MONSU’s actions; they were followed by all three student unions at the University of Sydney. All of the public statements called for a more inclusive student political environment.