The price of Trump's hospitality may well be cementing the Australia-US military bond even further.

An American and Australian flag hang from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (Image: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Scott Morrison is enjoying his first evening in Washington DC as an official guest of Donald Trump, having given the new prime ministerial VIP jet a workout across the Pacific. Briefings, sleep and meetings during Friday, DC time, will be followed by the second state dinner hosted by Trump and his wife Melania. From there, it’s a welcome that’s sure to be as warm as anything the Americans can turn on, and will stretch out to the midwest through Chicago and Iowa.

Of course the most passionate deal-maker to call Pennsylvania Avenue home will have his eye on something in return for the ultimate power and charm offensive a visiting world leader can get in the US capital. To get a line on just what that might be will take time -- if it is ever clear.