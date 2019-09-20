Australia’s highest selling newspaper, the Herald Sun, has been going to town on both sides of Victorian politics this week, after it revealed a newly formed independent remuneration tribunal had awarded above-inflation pay rises to Victorian politicians.
The front-page splash on Wednesday screamed “House of hypocrisy”. It was followed by another on Thursday -- “Golden years” -- pointing out that political pensioners will also be getting a rise.
