The Herald Sun loves to challenge Australia's powerful for pocketing hefty pay cheques. Unless, of course, it's the powerful people running News Corp.

Rupert Murdoch (Image: EPA/Andy Rain.)

Australia’s highest selling newspaper, the Herald Sun, has been going to town on both sides of Victorian politics this week, after it revealed a newly formed independent remuneration tribunal had awarded above-inflation pay rises to Victorian politicians.

The front-page splash on Wednesday screamed “House of hypocrisy”. It was followed by another on Thursday -- “Golden years” -- pointing out that political pensioners will also be getting a rise.