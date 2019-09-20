The Jehovah's Witnesses have become notorious for their door-knocking and evangelism, but not much is widely known about their other practices.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses have come under scrutiny in recent weeks after it emerged they ordered elders in Australia to destroy confidential documents, including notes taken by elders investigating child abuse allegations. The move has enraged abuse survivors and raised questions about how the Jehovah’s Witnesses handle child abuse claims in Australia.

More than 68,000 Australians count themselves as active members of the Christian sect, which was founded in America in the late 19th century as a group disputing many core tenants of mainstream Christian dogma. But apart from their door knocking, not much is widely known about their beliefs. INQ takes a look: