Despite years of attacks by Coalition governments, Australian scientists still manage to do their jobs. This is how.

(Image: Unsplash/Ousa Chea)

Australian scientists have survived a staggering number of political, media and institutional attacks over the past six years. Hundreds of thousands of people wouldn't be striking today if the experts were taken seriously by our leaders.

Now, on top of the Coalition's new inquiry into water run-off, the Nationals this week adopted a policy establishing an “independent science quality assurance agency” to “provide quality assurance and verification of scientific papers which are used to influence, formulate or determine public policy". Policy sponsor George Christensen alleged on Facebook that many of the scientific papers railroading farmers, coal miners, and industry “have never been tested and their conclusions may be wrong”.