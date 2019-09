The Coalition has launched another investigation into conditions on the Great Barrier Reef. But is it really about the science, or just a chance to attack Queensland's Labor government?

This week, the Senate approved a Coalition-backed inquiry into the “evidence-based regulation” of farm run-off along the Great Barrier Reef.

While the terms of reference seem benign enough, the inquiry appears to be an attack on the Queensland state government's new laws extending run-off regulations along the Great Barrier Reef.