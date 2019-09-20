Ten pulled out a win with its Bachelor finale despite a slip in audiences.

(Image: Network Ten)

Ten ended The Bachelor last night and it did well -- if you discount a 9% slip in viewer numbers on the 2018 finish. The winner’s announcement averaged 1.52 million and topped the night nationally. That was down 150,000 from the 1.67 million for the 2018 winners announcement. The finale averaged 1.20 million nationally -- solid, but down 152,000 from the 1.35 million in 2018.

And that was the night, while Seven had more people watching, Ten won the main channels and the demos, and ended up having one of its best weeks this year. Certainly Australian Survivor and The Bachelor ended their seasons this week with more bang than the now elderly MasterChef. Seven’s The Front Bar again did well -- 538,000 nationally and 243,000 in Melbourne.