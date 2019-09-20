Crikey readers on the welfare system and the government's war on asylum seekers.

(Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

News of Centrelink's mounting controversies -- from the ongoing robo-debt saga to the cashless welfare push -- didn't come as a surprise to many Crikey readers: just more symptoms of a broken welfare system long in need of a shakeup. Elsewhere, readers reacted to the mounting costs of the government's attempts to deport the Biloela Tamil asylum seeker family.

Don Quay writes: I find the attitude of the current and former governments absolutely breathtaking. The Department of Human Services probably drives and encourages this attitude. Our society has instructed parliament to offer a financial lifeline to those in distress. Taxpayers fund this measure from their hard earned income and by paying a myriad of Commonwealth fees and charges. I believe the public are aware that only 1% of recipients deliberately defraud the system and this has been the case for many decades. There is absolutely no need to degrade, punish or intimidate those who receive benefits. This robo-debt thing has occurred because of the failure of the department and not those who receive benefits.