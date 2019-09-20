Today is my last day as managing editor of Crikey. On the train into work, jostled between tired Friday commuters, I stood next to a homemade placard. It was lovingly painted in red and blue, the letters neatly spaced apart. The words call out: “Policy change not climate change”. The placard and its owner, a young woman, were on their way to today’s historic climate strike.
In times of great upheaval we all need to find our people. I love that this woman is on her way to strike, to be with her people and fight for a collective future. I hope you find that those at Crikey are your people; they are certainly mine. Working here has been one of the great privileges of my life.
Despite the constant threat of defamation, we have spent the last two years standing up to bullies and revealing unpleasant truths. I hope that we are also a lifeline to sanity in a world experiencing great upheaval. I know everyone here, emboldened by our recent INQ recruits, will continue this important work.
Over and out.
4 thoughts on “A note from the managing editor”
jennytSeptember 20, 2019 at 1:19 pm
Thank you, Bhakthi, and best wishes for whatever you are doing next. Crikey has continued to grow in strength under your watch, although, perhaps like the young woman on the train, I do wish you had a permanent daily update on the climate change disaster around the world. No one should be allowed to forget it, for a minute, until there is decisive action.
Desmond GrahamSeptember 20, 2019 at 1:46 pm
Good luck in the next chapter of your life – you should feel energised as the world’s entropy is now instantly available and can be commented and acted upon and thus feeds itself – so the future is exciting.
But I have noticed recently the amount of commentary on articles has declined dramatically – I wonder what is the cause ? No matter how many hand grenades one throws intentionally , there seems to no response. Are the commentators becoming extinct because of climate change or are they going to strikes and demonstrations so they don’t have time to cogitate and write ?
JannoSeptember 20, 2019 at 1:48 pm
Thank you, Bhakthi, Excellent changes during your watch. I hope media is not losing you entirely. Best wishes! Jan
AndAnotherThingSeptember 20, 2019 at 2:19 pm
Thanks for sticking your head above parapet, Bhakthi, and all the best for the future.