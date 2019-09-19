Good morning, early birds. New legislation will give Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton increased powers to strip dual nationals of citizenship, and Liberal MPs threaten to jump ship following failed amendments to the NSW abortion bill. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

MORE POWERS FOR DUTTON

The government will today introduce “tougher” national security legislation, giving Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton the power to strip the citizenship of dual nationals($) convicted of terrorism offences, The Australian reports.

The new ministerial decision-making model would give the Home Affairs minister alone the power to revoke citizenship, moving away from the model introduced by the Turnbull government in 2015. ­The legislation will also lower the conviction threshold for revoking citizenship from six years to three, extending the law to include terrorism offences committed as far back as 2003.

National security legislation monitor James Renwick yesterday tabled a report to parliament, calling for the law to be replaced by a discretionary ministerial power, and arguing that automatically removing citizenship may breach international law, The Guardian reports.

ABORTION DEBATE CONTINUES

Liberal colleagues are urging NSW MP Tanya Davies to remain in the party after an amendment to ban “sex-selective” abortions was rejected by the NSW upper house ($) during debate over the state’s abortion bill.

The contentious amendment, which The Daily Telegraph calls “pivotal to keeping anti-abortion forces on side” ($), failed 26-15. The upper house is considering more than 30 amendments, several of which passed last night, including one requiring women to be offered counselling when seeking a termination after 22 weeks. Davies, who has now threatened both to defect and to move a spill, is reportedly waiting to see if her “essential” amendments pass before making an announcement on her political future.

HERE WE GO AGAIN

US president Donald Trump has announced a substantial increase in sanctions on Iran, as Saudi Arabia displays what it calls “undeniable evidence” of Tehran’s involvement in the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Trump tweeted the announcement but gave little explanation of the new sanctions, believed to be related to the Saudi oil attacks, for which the US has repeatedly blamed Iran. Saudi Arabia then used a news conference to display remnants of drones and missiles used in the attack, with a defence ministry spokesman saying the attack was “unquestionably sponsored by Iran”. Iran has continued to deny involvement in the attack, with Yemen’s Houthi movement — an Iran ally — claiming responsibility.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Always review the full lyrics of songs. Scott Morrison

The prime minister uses his Midwinter Ball speech to laugh off his first-year gaffes ($).

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Prosecutor moves to make it easier to convict in serious violence cases

Australia home to one of world’s biggest temporary migrant workforces

UN bars coal nations from stage at global emissions conference ($)

No point building new dams, says minister ($)

‘Months rather than years’: UK pins hopes on swift post-Brexit Australian trade deal

Huang Xiangmo: Chinese billionaire pulls nearly $50m out of Australia as tax office chases $140m

Energy giants warned by Angus Taylor on ‘green’ influence ($)

‘Morally right’: Qantas and Virgin bosses reject Morrison government calls to be silent on social issues

‘Seduction’ of children did little harm, said Catholic gatekeeper

Health experts warn world ‘grossly unprepared’ for future pandemics

‘Where’s the squelch?’: Coal mine drying out Greater Sydney catchment

Government has already lost hundreds of secret robo-debt appeals: Tribunal lawyer

WTO deputy says stopping trade war ‘beyond its capability’, tells Australia to fill the void

THE COMMENTARIAT

Donations gnaw at the integrity of an MP –Pru Goward (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “When the NSW Parliament voted to ban political donations from developers, later extended to the liquor and gaming industries, life as a Member of Parliament became so much easier. It was a huge load lifted from my conscience and I recommend the lighter-than-air feeling it left. It is absolutely true that in the end, the donor’s the one using you. Thank you for this blinding insight, Sam Dastyari. What is absolutely unbelievable is the former secretary of the most powerful and ruthless branch of the ALP in the country is only just working this out.”

‘Big stick’ shifts balance ($) – Angus Taylor (The Australian): “It’s no secret that some in the business community oppose the legislation. With much of my career spent working in business, I understand the suspicion of government intervention. But this is an essential service, purchased by almost all households and businesses. Increasingly, business leaders are capit­ulating to shrill cries from political fringe-dwellers, such as those who want to rapidly shut all coal-fired power stations. Meanwhile, the interests of the quiet Australians are lost in the noise. The government’s hope is that we are already moving beyond the sharp practices of the past. New competition and supply should emerge as we remove the shocking market distortions of the past. That way the big stick can stay in the bag, then disappear in 2025.”

How can I tell my patients they’ll be fine in a nursing home? Our trust in the industry was misplaced – Ranjana Srivastava (The Guardian): “When people ask me if the Australian public health system is any good, my answer is a resounding yes. When they ask me if cancer patients are well served in Australia, I can say yes, they have some of the best outcomes worldwide. But when it comes to the treatment of aged-care residents, it’s hard to say yes with confidence. One hopes that with a combination of better policy, stronger governance and greater respect for the consumer voice, cultural change will occur – but it will take a long time and we must hold the industry accountable, not losing sight of the fact that one day we will be in the place of our elders.”

