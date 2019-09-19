Transgender people have to pay thousands — even tens of thousands — of dollars in medication and specialists to live as who they really are.

I begin my day with a breakfast of champions: oestrogen pills, testosterone blockers and black coffee. The first two are the basic routine for medically transitioning transgender women. But you would think they’re anything from basic looking at the price; there are no specific Medicare provisions for transgender access to either of them.

When I came out as a transgender woman in my late 20s, I made a detailed plan to shape my transition. I knew I wanted to legally change my name and my gender, I knew I wanted to medically transition through hormone replacement treatment (HRT) and I knew that there were decisions to make about whether I would pursue gender reassignment (genital), breast and facial feminisation surgical procedures.