You'll never guess the theme of the press gallery Midwinter Ball last night. Plus other tips of the week.

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…

Stale, male and pale. As attendants stepped into the Great Hall of Parliament House in Canberra, they were handed leis by smiling (mostly non-white) event workers before stepping into the hall which was decked out with fake tropical green plants. The theme of the night was “Pacific Step-Up”. It seemed to be a not-so-subtle nudge from the press gallery committee to politicians failing act on the climate threat to our Pacific Islander neighbours. A well meaning, if tone-deaf start to a night of powerbroker partying.