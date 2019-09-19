The deaths of First Nations people need to be more than just a footnote in another royal commission.

Tanya Day's family outside the Coroners Court in Melbourne (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

I would like to first acknowledge the family of Aunty Tanya Day, who have staunchly advocated on her behalf. Despite their own trauma, they amplified Aunty Tanya Day’s experience by seeking the release of her CCTV footage during her inquest. It is a powerful message of solidarity to the broader First Nations community that they are seeking to protect us all by pushing hard for justice.

Barely a week from the inquest into the death of Aunty Tanya Day, a Yamatji woman has been shot dead by West Australian Police in Geraldton. Soon, we will also be marking the anniversary of the death in custody of John Pat. The trauma continues and is compounded for First Nations people.