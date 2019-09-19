The American maker of a gynaecological surgical device is directly targeting Australian women, with a celebrity-doctor-endorsed online campaign which appears to flaunt advertising laws.

Hologic (slogan: “The Science Of Sure”) is an American medical technology company with a focus on women’s health. Brooke Shields is an ambassador for its SculpSure® body contouring treatment, while MonaLisa Touch® is the name of its post-menopausal vaginal laser therapy. The company also developed the new "ThinPrep" cervical cancer test now used for screening in Australia. It's considered more effective than previous tests and greatly reduces the frequency that women need to have a pap smear."