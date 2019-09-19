Ten missed out on the top spot, but The Bachelor managed to pull off an impressive demographic win.

(Image: 10Play)

Nine won but Ten again stood out with The Bachelor notching up a solid 997,000 national viewers. While not as high as The Block’s 1.16 million, The Bach grabbed a big share of the target 16-39 demo, while Nine did a bit better in 18-49 and 25-54. Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell finally said goodbye for 2019 and it will be missed by me and the rest of the 883,000 viewers nationally last night. Ten also bid farewell to a modest winner in the shape of My Life Is Murder -- 613,000 nationally and it should be back in 2020. Seven’s best was another helping of pap called Celebrity Chase -- 771,000 from 7.30pm to 8.40pm (it's 40 minutes too long).

Tonight though is a big worry -- apart from Ten’s offerings and The Front Bar on Seven (Seven's main channel in AFL markets and 7mate in NRL areas), the schedule is a load of rubbish and repeats. In regional markets it was a Casablanca night -- Seven’s 6pm news with 545, 000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 524,000, Home and Away with 361,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 350,000 and The Block with 326,000.