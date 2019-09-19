Australia is in love with the the idea of interest-free payments. But is it worth the risks?

(Image: AAP/Derek Rose)

Scoring luxury items has never been easier. All you need is an ID check, email address and debit card -- but don't worry about how much money is in the account.

Buy-now, pay-later companies are growing in size and revenue, with spin-off companies popping up globally. Australia’s tech darling, Afterpay Touch Group, is now worth a whopping $7 billion and is partnered with 20,000 businesses. We seem to be in love with the the idea of interest-free payments. But is it all worth the risks?