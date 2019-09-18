If there was any band that announced that rock music had shifted in the second half of the '70s, it was The Cars.

Man, this will be a new personal best so far as tenuous obituaries go. Can we make it to the end? Let's try. Ric Ocasek of The Cars -- who was most of The Cars -- is dead at 75.

How can a new wave rocker be 75? Boomers, Ys, millennials and Zs: there will be little explanation otherwise we'll be here all night. This is an X thing, and X is born '62-'76, and there's an end to it.