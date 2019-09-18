Ten heads back to civilisation with a victory following the Survivor finale.

(Image: Channel 10)

Australian Survivor ended last night with Ten the winner as the audience for both the winner’s announcement (1.32 million nationally) and the lead up (1.18 million) doing better than last year. In fact the audience for the winner’s announcement was up 153,000 on a year ago, or around 13%. That helped Ten sneak past a weak Seven into second in the main channels. Nine won total people and the main channels thanks to The Block (1.20 million) while Seachange again struggled and remained weak at 740,000 -- just no traction at all. Nine’s 6pm news was again whipped by Seven -- 1.63 million to 1.19 million.

The real winner though was again the ABC’s Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds. It makes all the ego maniacs and try-hards on Survivor and The Block look like... well, ego maniacs and try-hards. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 581,000, from Seven News/TT with 553,000, Home and Away on 379,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 366,000 and The Block with 351,000