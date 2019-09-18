Crikey readers on Victorian Labor, the government's spin machine and the country's plastic problem.

Yesterday Guy Rundle wrote on the Victorian Labor government's continued use of socially liberal initiatives to hide its neoliberal agenda -- an act that activists are starting to get wise to. As Crikey readers pointed out, this is nothing new, and it won't change until a real contender emerges from the left. Elsewhere, Crikey readers tucked into INQ's look at the government spin machine, and discussed the supposed danger of the Chinese Communist Party and the trials of recycling in Australia.

Matt Hrkac writes: The Andrews government is appealing to two bases: the urban identity-politics loving middle-class liberal Greens on one side and the suburban aspirational working-class on the other. By and large the politics of neither of these broad groups clash, hence Labor have cottoned-on to the idea that it can do token things to win back the former group without pissing off the latter group -- because it is also doing roads and transport in the suburbs. Ideology, collectivism and class-politics drives neither of these two groups, but rather individualism and self-interest, hence they’re willing to look the other way so long as they are getting what they’re after. When (or rather if) the Victorian Socialists start getting a large chunk of the vote across the state to the point of threatening Labor’s hold on traditionally safe seats as the Greens have done (hence Labor’s appeal to this demographic) -- and winning seats -- then we’ll see Labor actually do things of actual substance.