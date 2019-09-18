Albanese is schmoozing the big end of town while Morrison has sent one of his advisers to lecture businesses on corporate responsibility. What is happening on Capital Hill?

(Image: AA/Mick Tsikas/Crikey)

Politicians often play against type, either for strategic reasons or because of circumstance. However, at the moment we have some serious role reversals going on in Canberra. As both sides take on the roles usually reserved for once another, both supporters and the target of all this confused signalling -- business -- are very much lost in translation.

This morning, Labor’s Anthony Albanese, who is still working on just what his persona should be -- despite more than three decades in parliament -- has been cuddling up to the Business Council of Australia (BCA), a lobby group that owns the expression “big end of town”.