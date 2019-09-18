Lawyers for Biloela's young Tamil family are trying to find a legal loophole that will allow them to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Solicitor of the Biloela Tamil family Carina Ford (Images: AAP/James Ross)

Today in a Melbourne courtroom, a barrister called Angel will submit a series of arguments on behalf of his two-year-old client who is nearly 5000 kilometres away locked up in a tiny place called Christmas Island.

This is neither a parable nor an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It is just another day in Australia’s aggressive and internationally embarrassing regime against asylum seekers.