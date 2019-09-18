Today in a Melbourne courtroom, a barrister called Angel will submit a series of arguments on behalf of his two-year-old client who is nearly 5000 kilometres away locked up in a tiny place called Christmas Island.
This is neither a parable nor an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It is just another day in Australia’s aggressive and internationally embarrassing regime against asylum seekers.
