ABC management is going down the road to Bankstown for a diversity 'boot camp'... just don't tell the bosses about the broadcaster's right-wing blunders.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

ABC ventures to the wilds of Bankstown. The Sydney Morning Herald reported this week that the ABC's new chairwoman Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson have organised an excursion to the southwestern suburb of Bankstown to better understand the average Australian. Dozens of staff will be attending the two day "boot camp". Participants will "discuss local issues, eat at local restaurants and speak with community groups".