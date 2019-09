Promising that Ooshies can be recycled has helped Woolworths make a lot of money off its latest child-bribery campaign. But what are the chances that they actually will be?

A picture from the Ooshie waste awareness campaign 'Future Landfill' (Image: Future Landfill)

Too many of us -- even those without children -- know what an “Ooshie” is. Whether we wanted to or not.

That a range of squishy pencil-top ornaments has entered the public conscience (and our waterways) is thanks to the supermarket duopoly’s pester-power war that’s been raging for the last year or so.