The man who once ran media for the Immigration Department says Coalition governments are increasingly imposing regimes of silence over their departments.

This is part two of INQ's look into the world of political spinners.

Most media and communications staff in federal government agencies, particularly those in the Department of Home Affairs, have been muzzled. That’s according to Sandi Logan, the former head of the Immigration Department’s media and a former journalist, who left the public service in 2013.