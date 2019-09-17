Regular programming has resumed following the end of the Ashes test cricket, with the usual suspects racing to the front once again.

Nine’s night, thanks to The Block (1.32 million nationally) though Nine’s 6pm news (1.22 million) was easily whipped by Seven News (1.62 million). Seven failed after 7.30pm when Ten cleaned up the younger viewers through Australian Survivor (1.17 million) and Have You Been Paying Attention (1.09 million). No Ashes cricket so normal transmission has resumed on the main channels. The ABC’s Australian Story averaged 1.16 million for top spot for the national net. In the regions it was the usual suspects -- Seven’s 6pm news with 600,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 572,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 393,000, Home and Away with 385,000 and The Block with 383,000.

