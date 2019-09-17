From Djab Wurrung to violence against women to public transport: activist groups have started to get wise to what this government really is.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

That work began clearing the site of the Djab Wurrung sacred trees near Ararat on September 11, is presumably a coincidence. That it occurred two days after a large protest in Melbourne over the matter presumably isn't.

The work is confined to branch- and ground-clearing at the moment, but it's a clear example of throat-clearing: this operation is intended to go ahead, come what may. It's an indication of where the Andrews government is coming from, and the contradictory and foreshadowing politics of this progressive "socialist Left" government.