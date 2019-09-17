Crikey readers on Scott Morrison's US swoon and the question of news burnout.

Will Scott Morrison's official US state dinner be a high point in his prime ministerial career? Quite possibly, but for the White House it's just another Monday. Morrison will have to try harder to impress Crikey readers, who see it as simply part of a long history of Australian leaders (and media) being duped into thinking they're more important than they are. Elsewhere, readers continued to discuss the growing topic of news burnout.

Malcolm Burr writes: It’s been going on for more than a hundred years, even before the Yanks. When our politicians used to make the long boat trip to Old Blighty the Poms would take them to Buck House and all the sights. Old Jack Lang used to say they were being “duchessed” and having the wool pulled over their eyes. Poms or Yanks, our politicians were and are being conned, big time.