The NSW government’s planned Aerotropolis is spinning to residents of western Sydney. It's more about useful politics than plausible policy.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP /Bianca De Marchi)

Is the NSW government’s “three cities” strategy conning residents of western Sydney about the scale and type of jobs that it insists the Western Sydney Aerotropolis will bring to their region?

The Greater Sydney Region Plan pitches the Aerotropolis -- essentially a fashionable name for a cluster of airport-related businesses -- as underpinning the creation of hundreds of thousands of high-skill jobs.