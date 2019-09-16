Is the NSW government’s “three cities” strategy conning residents of western Sydney about the scale and type of jobs that it insists the Western Sydney Aerotropolis will bring to their region?
The Greater Sydney Region Plan pitches the Aerotropolis -- essentially a fashionable name for a cluster of airport-related businesses -- as underpinning the creation of hundreds of thousands of high-skill jobs.
