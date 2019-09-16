If US state dinners are as momentous as the media has led us to believe, why hasn't the 'special alliance' afforded Australia more than a smattering of invites?

Scott Morrison and Donald Trump at G20 in 2018 (Image: AAP/LUKAS COCH)

Scott Morrison’s invitation to a state dinner hosted by Donald Trump is being lauded in the media as a “prestigious” event, an “honour” and a “big deal”; one which is “extraordinarily rare”. Well, that last comment is true -- Australia has been invited to just a handful of state dinners with the US over the past few decades.

State dinners differ from regular diplomatic events. They are part of an official state visit, and the dinner is a relatively intimate affair. The guest list features diplomats and ambassadors, along with celebrities and entertainers to keep the conversation flowing. They’re expensive too, costing upwards of half a million dollars for the night. Working dinners are more common, as offered to our revolving door of prime ministers during the constant political spills of this decade.