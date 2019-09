The Australian Human Rights Commission has met with senior members of the Jehovah's Witnesses following an appeal from abuse victims.

Australia's human rights watchdog has raised concerns about child safety with senior Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders, as the secretive sect faces scrutiny over its handling of sexual abuse claims.

INQ can reveal that Australian Human Rights Commissioner Edward Santow met with senior leaders in the organisation in April to discuss religious freedom and concerns it had been made aware of regarding child safety.