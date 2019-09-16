We're told we have a responsibility to remain informed of the world around us. But what if the cost is too great?

Growing up, reading and watching the news felt like cornerstones of a stable, moral life. The morning paper and evening bulletin were bookends to my dad's day. They anchored him in the world. I followed him in this habit. But, while the news was a pleasure for my dad, it has begun to feel like an emotional sinkhole for me.

His news -- moderated, curated, and taken twice a day -- was a focused report from a small clutch of trusted journalists and broadcasters. It helped him decide what to think and care about. My news is a 24/7 tidal wave of information: the product of overstretched, under-resourced newsrooms fighting to engage me through endless feeds, algorithms, and bites of human tragedy -- all topped up with brutal pictures, videos, and audio captured on bystanders’ smartphones. I keep expecting it to nourish me, like it did him. But, instead, it leaves me dazed by issues I can’t change or even fully understand.