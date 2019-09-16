The AFL outplayed the NRL in the ratings, but it's still anyone's game.

(Image: AAP/DARREN ENGLAND)

There's no more Ashes cricket after last night and this morning. The first session of day four of the fifth test averaged 814,000 nationally for Nine; a 12.7% audience share that was more than the audiences for the ABC (12.5%) or the Ten Network (12.2%). The Block topped the night with 1.57 million and that was the night. The final of Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent managed 1.04 million but went all but unnoticed.

The AFL finals on Friday night and late Saturday afternoon easily out-rated the NRL and cricket on both days. Geelong’s win on Friday night over the West Coast was watched by 1.13 million on Seven, against 712,000 for the first NRL final. The first session of the test was watched by 692,000. Saturday night saw the 951,000 watch the Sydney Giants beat the Brisbane Lions in the second qualifying AFL final, while 760,000 watched the NRL final between Melbourne and Canberra. 585,000 watched Manly beat Cronulla. The test cricket averaged 430,000 for the first session. Yesterday’s NRL final which saw Parramatta win over Brisbane was watched by 789,000 and the test’s first session last night had an audience of 814,000.