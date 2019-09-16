Crikey looks at all the ways a normal person, on a normal day, is subjected to minute surveillance by government and giant corporations.

6.15am: Wake up.

You wake and follow the sound of your alarm to its source. Without thinking, you go a step further, unplugging and opening your phone and idly browsing Twitter for a minute or so, taking nothing much in. You read somewhere that it was the blue light of the screen keeping you awake at night, and you’ve come to the view that the corollary must also be true -- that it gives you a caffeine jolt in the morning. You’ve never checked on this. At the very least, the placebo effect has meant that it’s become your routine.