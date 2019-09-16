Crikey readers on Christian Porter's position in the Coalition, and post-election media despair.

Crikey readers took the weekend to mull over the prospect of a Christian Porter-led Coalition after Dennis Atkins wrote that Porter had muscled his way past Josh Frydenberg as Morrison's most likely successor. Some thought Porter's debut has been overblown, others thought that he may have some trouble outrunning his political past. Meanwhile, readers responded in earnest to Bhakthi Puvanenthiran's question of post-election news media burnout.

Ian Farquhar writes: I watched Porter’s performance defending Liu streamed live from Parliament House, as it happened. I didn’t notice anything displaying “genuine humour”, nor anything which was agile or intellectual. What I saw was a disgraceful rant from someone angry that his side was being questioned, furiously throwing mud and allegations of racism.