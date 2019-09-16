Brexit: The Uncivil War feels like a mud map for the Coalition’s campaign against Australian Labor in May this year.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings in Brexit: The Uncivil War.

If you want to understand what’s happening in Australian politics right now -- or anywhere else for that matter -- sit down and watch Toby Haynes’ Brexit: The Uncivil War. It’s a one-and-a-half hour dramatisation of what former Tory prime minister Theresa May called “the biggest democratic exercise in our history”.

May wasn’t quite right, but 33.5 million voters did cast a valid ballot and the Leavers outnumbered those who wanted to stay with Europe by just under 1.3 million votes. These are the big numbers that make Haynes’ film so compelling. The story is even bigger, and what it shows is as arresting as politics gets.