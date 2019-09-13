Scott Morrison appears untouchable in Canberra’s power corridors. He’s won an election against all odds, has a two-thirds party room vote to firewall his leadership, and he dominates polls and the parliament.
In just about any other world that would be the end of the matter, but this is politics -- and conversations in this sphere are driven by ambition, scheming and an endless game of "what if?". That’s why some in Liberal Party ranks have already been asking the question “who’s next?”. It’s a game that’s presenting intriguing outcomes.
