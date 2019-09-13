Nissen huts — a cheap housing innovation developed in the 20th century — may look out of place in a modern suburb, but they're a link to a colonial and refugee past not easily forgotten.

(Image: James Nguyen)

Walking around photographing the suburbs of Belmont North in the outer suburbs of Newcastle, my artistic collaborator Ciaran Begley and I were stopped by a middle-aged woman angrily telling us we couldn’t take photos of private property*.

She demanded we immediately delete the photos we had taken. Being passively-aggressive but reasonable, we showed her our camera and told her that, in fact, we hadn’t bothered taking photos of her house. There were more interesting examples of other Nissen huts in the neighbourhood.