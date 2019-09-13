Last night's Ashes test paves the way for a weekend of sport.

England Cricketer Ben Stokes (Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

While Nine won total people and the main channels because of the hours and hours of cricket -- much of it rotten so far as Australian viewers were concerned -- Ten did a lot better in the demos with its younger skewing non-sports programming. The first day of the fifth Ashes Test did well with 994,000 national viewers from 8-10pm (and 417,000 from 10.40pm to 12.40am). Ten’s The Bachelor had 1.04 million from 7.30pm and Gogglebox Australia was watched by 899,000 from 9pm onwards. Seven was left right out, where The Front Bar had 486,000 nationally.

Last night was just a warm up for the next three days of sport, sport, sport -- it’s a case of too few hours in a day and the need for sleep clashing. There’s NRL and AFL finals tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. There’s the semi-finals of the world basketball titles tonight and if Australia wins tonight, it’s the first ever final on Sunday. There’s the second, third and fourth days of the final Ashes test, and there’s the grand final of the netball on Sunday.