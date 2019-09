Crikey unpacks the ugly history behind the phrase "anchor babies", and how it relates to where Australia and the US are now.

Would you believe it, Peter Dutton has used a fallacious slur against asylum seekers?

Dutton was speaking to good friend Ray Hadley yesterday, complaining about how many millions of dollars its cost to detain the Biloela family of four in sunlight-deprived detention centres, when he dropped the phrase “anchor babies”.