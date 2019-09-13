Crikey readers discuss Australia's anti-communist hysteria, and nuclear power in Australia.

Liberal Party member for Chisholm Gladys Liu (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

While Crikey readers tend to relish the moment when the Coalition is in chaos, the mounting scandal of Liberal MP Gladys Liu's alleged ties to the communist China -- and the media's reaction to it -- is a little too much of an echo of past anti-communist hysteria for some. For others, the issue is more clear-cut. Elsewhere, readers resumed the eternal debate over Australia's energy future, with opinion once again split over the role of nuclear power.

John Richardson writes: The readiness of the Australian government and its loyal media mouthpieces to hysterically parrot the alleged evils of the Communist government of the People’s Republic of China promoted by our “special friend” the United States, ignores the fact that any of the crimes it is accused of perpetrating have been committed on multiple occasions by its accusers. While I’m not here to champion the cause of communism, I believe that it is a mark of our nation’s continuing immaturity that in 2019 we appear more afraid of “reds under the bed” than we ever have. More’s the pity.