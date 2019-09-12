In early August, The Australian launched the debate we imagine roughly zero transgender people asked for: “Trans nation: the gender debate”.
An early story reported that clinicians had written to Health Minister Greg Hunt and the Royal Australasian College of Physicians Clinicians (RACP) calling for “an urgent national inquiry” into hormone treatments to account for the recent “poorly understood” surge in transgender youth.
