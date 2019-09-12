Crikey unpacks how the national broadsheet is selling anti-trans narratives as news.

In early August, The Australian launched the debate we imagine roughly zero transgender people asked for: “Trans nation: the gender debate”.

An early story reported that clinicians had written to Health Minister Greg Hunt and the Royal Australasian College of Physicians Clinicians (RACP) calling for “an ­urgent national inquiry” into hormone treatments to account for the recent “poorly understood” surge in transgender youth.