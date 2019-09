Former PM Malcolm Turnbull says that renewables plus storage is cheaper than coal and nuclear for new power generation. Does the claim stack up?

(Imag: RMIT ABC Fact Check)

The claim

Few issues are more polarising in Australian politics than energy policy.

On one side of the debate, there are those who argue Australia cannot afford to trade away a comparative advantage by forsaking coal, while on the other there are those who say a large-scale switch to renewable energy is inevitable and desirable.