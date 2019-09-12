A new book by national security journalist Brian Toohey reminds us that while the secretive Pine Gap is on Australian soil, it's the US calling the shots — and ministers are expected to fall in line.

(Image: Wikimedia)

“The biggest secret about Pine Gap,” writes Brian Toohey in his new book Secret: The Making of Australia’s Security State, “is that it is essentially irrelevant to verifying compliance with arms control agreements.”

Toohey, perhaps Australia’s most distinguished national security journalist, shows Pine Gap's true purpose -- to serve American war-fighting machinery -- and how Australia's political class turns a blind eye to this, willingly or otherwise.