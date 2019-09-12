No matter how loud the noise opposing Sydney's lockout laws was, it was met with silence from the state government. Now, we have a bizarre reversal...

A Keep Sydney Open rally in 2016 (Image: AAP/Paul Miler)

“Lockout” has become my second most used L word, second only to my own surname. Over the last five years I’ve had to use it more frequently than I have "lemons", "liquor" and telling my family that I love them.

I’ve had to use it to explain why visiting friends can’t get back into a nightclub to watch me DJ after going out for a smoke at 2am; I’ve had to use it on countless panels and radio interviews; I've had to use it in a number of particular spicy hot takes, including the one you’re reading now.