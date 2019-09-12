“Lockout” has become my second most used L word, second only to my own surname. Over the last five years I’ve had to use it more frequently than I have "lemons", "liquor" and telling my family that I love them.
I’ve had to use it to explain why visiting friends can’t get back into a nightclub to watch me DJ after going out for a smoke at 2am; I’ve had to use it on countless panels and radio interviews; I've had to use it in a number of particular spicy hot takes, including the one you’re reading now.
