Australian TV will suffer without Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell, which ended its season last night.

Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell (Image: ABC)

Everything went off the boil last night. Seven outshone Nine in total people but not in the main channels while Ten did well in both, finishing ahead of the ABC. It seemed to be a bit of a rest night.

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell ended its season with 917,000 national viewers and a fond farewell -- it will be missed amid the sterility of the rest of Australian TV. Ten’s Pilot Week saw I am Roxy. Ten will be happy that even 530,000 were interested in watching and no doubt triggered an upsurge in social media activity. Tonight sees the first day of the fifth and final Ashes test on Nine’s main channel (there’s no NRL game). In regional markets traditionalism reigned with Seven’s 6pm news with 544,000, Seven News/Today Tonight with 542,000, Home and Away 414,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm 354,000, and The Block on 330,000.