Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament has been ruled unlawful in court, and there are reports that intelligence officials warned the government about Liberal MP Gladys Lui's alleged Beijing links.

BREXIT TO SQUARE ONE

A court has ruled Boris Johnson’s suspension of UK Parliament unlawful, overturning an earlier ruling which found the courts did not have the power to interfere, the ABC reports. The Court of Session found in favour of more than 75 MPs and Lords who had challenged the prorogation, finding that it was “motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament” and declaring it “null and of no effect”. The judges, however, failed to issue any kind of injunction. MPs are calling for parliament to be reconvened immediately, while the British government says it will appeal the decision. A full Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday in London.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, meanwhile, has offered Johnson a non-aggression election pact if he commits to a no-deal Brexit and to the Conservatives standing aside in more than 80 seats. Johnson has rejected the alliance, saying “no pact”, The Guardian reports.

THEY WERE WARNED

The Liberal Party received multiple intelligence community warnings about Gladys Lui’s Chinese Communist Party links prior to her preselection.

Senior Liberals, including two state MPs and a former senior staffer, say that an intelligence community member warned the party against preselecting Liu ($) back in 2018, with concerns about her associates flagged as early as 2015. ASIO director-general Duncan Lewis also advised then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull not to attend a 2018 “meet and greet” organised by Liu, based on the guest list which was forwarded to ASIO for vetting.

Liu yesterday admitted she was once an honorary member of a chapter of the Beijing-linked China Overseas Exchange Association, after previously denying any association.

CLIMATE RETREAT

Labor is considering abandoning its 2030 emissions reduction target, amid concerns a 2022 Labor government would not have time to achieve such a reduction ($), The Australian reports.

Members of Anthony Albanese’s team say they are considering scrapping the plan to cut emissions by 45% by 2030, to instead focus on their clearer proposal of net zero pollution by 2050. Opposition assistant climate change spokesman Pat Conroy said the 2050 target was more important than the 2030 target, while some MPs believe it would now be hard to hit the 45% reduction, even if the party was elected at the next election. Conroy said a final decision had not been made, adding that any new target for 2030 would need to be higher than the government’s “26-28% below 2005 levels” plan.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Your honeymoon is over, PM: it’s time to fill the policy vacuum – John Hewson (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Wedging will get Morrison a standing ovation at a Liberal Party state executive meeting – but it won’t deliver good government. By pursuing these narrow interpretations of values, rather than governing in the broader national interest, Morrison is in danger of painting himself and his government into a very small electoral corner. For what it’s worth, the latest Newspoll is 51/49 in the government’s favour – so little has changed. The biggest danger for Morrison is that he starts to believe his own rhetoric and favourable initial media. I had hoped, perhaps naively, that Morrison would turn his miracle into genuine good government and reform, particularly with productivity, innovation, tax and transfers, climate and energy, and relations with China and our near region. Unfortunately, Morrison is proving to be no better than his predecessors, with little interest in a long-term policy agenda, preferring to run on prejudice and opportunism.”

Lives changed, despite Cashless welfare could transform lives, no thanks to Labor ($) – Simon Beson (The Australian): “Labor’s beef now is with what it claims will be unintended consequences of a national scheme in highly urbanised areas where circum­stances can be a world away from the remote communit­ies where it has been trialled. But Labor may find itself on the wrong side of the political argument. It has landed on a position that puts it at odds with some local communities, several respected indigenous leaders and national polls that show up to 80 per cent of Australians support a cashless welfare card.”

The treasurer claimed the gender pay gap has closed. Job done! Except for the facts – Emma Dawson (The Guardian): “So how could the treasurer get his facts so wrong on such a fundamental issue? Frydenberg clarified his statement the following day, saying that the pay gap is at “a record low”, a claim he has subsequently boasted about on Twitter. Isn’t this, then, cause for celebration? Not really. As one of Australia’s foremost experts on gender and work, Professor Rae Cooper from the University of Sydney noted when the latest statistics were released, the reduction in the pay gap over the last five years has coincided with a period of “chronically depressed male wages”. That is, a large proportion of the decrease in the pay gap can be attributed to falling average full-time incomes for men over the last five years – a result largely due to the collapse of employment in the mining sector, as the end of the boom and a rapid uptake of automation has seen high-paid jobs, disproportionately held by men, disappear.”

