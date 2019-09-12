Dr Judy Courtin explains to INQ why the destruction of documents could have huge ramifications for victims inside the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

An order by the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Australia to destroy confidential records could undermine a child abuse compensation claim currently being prepared for the Supreme Court of Victoria. A lawyer representing the victim says she was shocked to learn that the Christian body had ordered confidential documents, including notes taken by elders investigating child sexual abuse, to be destroyed.

“These are the sorts of documents that are required by law to hand over, so if they're being destroyed, it's incredible,” Dr Judy Courtin told INQ. “Such evidence can be critical to whether a case gets up or not ... It could be critical to the whole case.”