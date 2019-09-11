Good morning, early birds. The evidence for the government's welfare drug test plan has once again been called into question, and the NSW Liberal Party faces its own donation scandal. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

DISINGENUOUS METHODOLOGY

A drug and alcohol treatment centre in a town trialling cashless welfare cards since March 2016 says the card is not working to halt substance abuse, with those in the program still finding a way to access drugs and alcohol.

Nine papers report that SA Aboriginal Drug and Alcohol Council chief executive Scott Wilson said there had been no drop in the number of people coming into the centre at Ceduna, South australia, contradicting government claims surrounding the success of the trials. Wilson also accused the government of using “disingenuous” methodology to reach its conclusions. He said the most effective part of the trial was the accompanying funding for social services, arguing the card itself does not boost employment.

NSW DONATION SCANDAL: REDUX

NSW Liberal minister John Sidoti is facing an illegal developer donation scandal ($), as it was revealed that Chinese property developer Ming Shang had donated to the Liberal Party at a “dinner with the candidate” fundraiser, The Daily Telegraph reports. The banned donation was uncovered in an investigation into Sid­oti’s business interests, which also found that he failed to declare $580,000 in annual rent on properties in which he held an interest.

Elsewhere, Liberal MP Gladys Liu has denied links to the Chinese government, telling Sky News that she “cannot recall” being on China Overseas Exchange Association councils, after the ABC yesterday revealed records indicating she was previously a member of two chapters.

NO SURPRISE THERE

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2019 report has revealed that Australians are increasingly less likely to own their home ($), with housing experts warning the trend is unlikely­ to change, The Australian reports.

The biennial snapshot of national wellbeing found that home ownership rates have fallen for each successive generation since WWII, with ownership rates way down for those in their 20s and 30s. Home ownership rates have also dropped for those in their 50s, down from 80% in 1996 to 74% today. In slightly happier news, the report found the proportion of employed people working more than 50 hours per week was steadily dropping, now sitting at 13.2%, or just above the 12.6% OECD average.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I don’t know if climate change is manmade. David Littleproud

The minister responsible for drought and natural disasters refuses to acknowledge a link between human-induced climate change and the bushfires currently raging across Queensland and NSW.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Yes, the best form of welfare is a job. But … – Angela Jackson (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Prime Minister Scott Morrison is right that the best form of welfare is a job. He is also right that one aim of welfare should be “helping people to become self-sufficient“. However, an increasing body of evidence says that his refusal to increase the rate of Newstart directly threatens this objective. Because while taking drugs may not help you get a job, neither does living in extreme poverty.”

It’s going to cost us to point in the right direction ($) – Michael Shoebridge (The Australian): “The ugly fact facing the government is that, even with these steps, the defence budget committed to in 2016 will not secure Australia in the strategic environment of renewed great power competi­tion, technological change and a more assertive China. This term of government is the time to face this reality, even with the emerging global economic headwinds and competing priorities for money wafting their way towards the Treasurer’s and Prime Minister’s desks.”

I never thought I’d see the Australian rainforest burning. What will it take for us to wake up to the climate crisis? – Dr Joëlle Gergis (The Guardian): “These days as a climate scientist, the line of separation between the research I do in my professional life and the events unfolding in the world at large is growing ever thinner. The extreme events that our community has been talking about for decades are now becoming part of our lived experience, season after season, year after year across the entire planet. What we are seeing play out now is much faster than many of us ever imagined. Barely a week after sweltering through an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) lead author meeting discussing the UN group’s sixth global climate assessment report during an unseasonable European heatwave, it’s been surreal to return home to find much of Australia’s eastern seaboard engulfed in unprecedented bushfires crisis. In spring.”

